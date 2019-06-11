Tuscumbia shooting victim remembered as hero for his selfless act of courage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A fatal shooting in Tuscumbia this past weekend has shattered several lives across north Alabama. WHNT News 19 sat down with a friend of the victim. She calls 28-year-old Kendrick Graham a hero who saved several lives that night.

“It’s just a really, really sad situation for everybody,” said Hollie Todd, a friend of Kendrick Graham.

Todd remains visibly shaken. It’s hard for her to come to grips with the fact Graham was killed late Friday night at Keller Court Apartments.

“He wasn’t about violence, fighting, or drama,” Todd stated. “He wasn’t about that at all. He was just a good man that wanted to have a family and just be happy in life.”

Kendrick Graham had been in a relationship with Kayla, Hollie Todd’s sister, for about a year.

According to Todd, Kayla and Kendrick had gone to check on her five-year-old son at the apartment that night. The son was with Martez Childress, Kayla’s soon to be ex-husband, and an argument ensued. That’s when things went bad.

“He originally had the gun on Kayla. Kendrick seen that and he just walked in and got in front of Kayla to protect her, and said no, don’t do this and don’t do that,” explained Todd.

And that’s when Todd said shots rang out. Graham died a short time later at Helen Keller Hospital.

Childress ran from the scene, turning himself in to police on Monday afternoon.

“It’s not that he was unstable,” said Todd. “I think it was more along the lines of jealousy, and just not being able to get past the fact that Kayla was moving on and with somebody else.”

Lives forever changed, by what Hollie Todd calls an unnecessary act.

Martez Childress has been charged with murder and is being held in the Colbert County Jail on $200,000 bond.