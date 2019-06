× Small earthquake recorded in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Some Jackson County residents may have felt a rumble Tuesday from a small earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.4 magnitude quake happened right around noon. It was about 7.7 miles below the surface in the area of County Road 33 in the Moody Gap community, which is halfway between Fackler and Skyline.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency said it had not received any calls about the earthquake.