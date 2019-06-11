× Several agencies responding to possible drowning in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Several emergency crews are responding to reports of a possible drowning in western Limestone County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad, and several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene on Motter Drive in western Limestone County.

WHNT News 19 is on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest information on-air and online.