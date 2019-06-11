× Rocket Chef making a sizzling return on August 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Looking for a great way to sample great food, watch a culinary competition, and benefit two charitable groups in the Rocket City?

Rocket Chef is an opportunity for you to experience all three.

The event returns August 12 at the Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center, and tickets are on sale now.

The competition is based on several popular cooking shows and will feature local chefs with a wide range of backgrounds and experiences.

The competition fires up at 7 p.m., and takes place on a stage in front of over 300 people, with mystery ingredients.

Before the competition, attendees can sample food from each chef’s restaurant, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Chefs competing include:

Chef Paul Ackerman from the Huntsville Country Club

Chef Luke Hawke from Gemini Kitchen and Cocktails

Chef Brian Miller from Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Chef Angela Ozbolt from Good Company Cafe

All proceeds from the event benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama and Merrimack Hall’s Happy Headquarters, both charitable organizations.

Tickets cost $85 and can be purchased online.

Since the event began in 2014, nearly $200,000 has been raised for both organizations.