Republican governor signs bill protecting abortion rights in Vermont

Posted 10:12 am, June 11, 2019, by

(Photo: MGN Online)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Republican governor has signed a bill into law that protects a woman’s access to abortion services.

Gov. Phil Scott signed the legislation Monday, saying he has consistently supported a woman’s right to choose.

He says “the legislation affirms what is already allowable in Vermont – protecting reproductive rights and ensuring those decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider.”

The measure is separate from a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion.

Proponents say the two measures are needed in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

