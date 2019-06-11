× Phase 3 of Alabama Robotics Training Park to reopen June 17th after 18-wheeler crash

TANNER, Ala. – After a few weeks of rebuilding, the Phase 3 building at the Alabama Robotics Training Park will reopen on June 17th.

On May 21st, an 18-wheeler crashed into the Phase 3 building at the Alabama RTP when the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel. The crash and subsequent fire caused damage to the facility but after extensive reviews with the original architects and structural engineers, the majority of the building can be used again.

Disaster recovery services will continue on site for the next few weeks and reconstruction of the front part of the building will proceed on schedule with a full release of the structure back to AIDT and the Robotics Technology Park by August of this year.

FAME Classes are now back up and students have been notified. All classes that were being held in the Phase 3 facility will be in full swing effective June 17th.

“We are pleased that, after careful inspection, we can resume classes with minimal interruption just a little over two weeks after the crash. That is a testimony to not only the original design of the building, but also the dedication of our staff here at AIDT and the disaster recovery services provided by our contractors,” said Kristi Bain, AIDT Assistant Director for North Alabama.