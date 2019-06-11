× Owens Cross Roads man dies after Monday wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville police say an Owens Cross Roads man died after a wreck Monday morning.

The 71-year-old driver was southbound on Hale Avenue and was attempting to turn east on Drake Avenue when he continued straight and hit a concrete wall. Police said the driver was alert and providing information at the scene when they arrived. He was taken to the Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver’s name was not immediately released, due to his family’s request to be able to notify other family members.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time, but authorities believe it was caused by a medical condition.