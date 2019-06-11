New Burgreen Road traffic signal now active

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -The Alabama Department of Transportation installed traffic signals at Highway 72 and Burgreen Road in Limestone County.

Timing for the traffic lights was surveyed under ALDOT supervision Tuesday.

The department plans to observe the signal and make adjustments over the coming days.

ALDOT said this is needed at such a busy intersection.

"There was a number of crashes along that corridor that caused us to take a look at that. We had a consultant look at it and make some recommendations on how we could improve safety," said Seth Burkett with ALDOT. "Among those they did find that a traffic signal was warranted due to the high traffic volume on US 72 and on the side streets."

ALDOT said everything appeared to be working correctly. Traffic flow through the area is smooth at this time.

A stop sign remains on Burgreen road for right turns.