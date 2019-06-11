× Mazda Toyota plant to tribute assembly lines to Huntsville’s history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant remains on schedule and the company is paying a special tribute to the Rocket City.

Due to Huntsville’s Leadership role in the U.S. space program, the company is naming two of its assembly lines Apollo and Discovery as a tribute.

Apollo was the NASA program that resulted in 12 American Astronauts walking on the moon. The Space Shuttle Discovery completed 39 successful

missions and also launched the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit and was the first American Spacecraft piloted by a woman, Eileen Collins.

“Thanks to our team members’ creativity and innovative thinking, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is proud to name our two future assembly lines Apollo and Discovery in a nod to our city’s heritage as the birthplace of our nation’s space program. The scores of brilliant men and women who worked tirelessly to further mankind’s progress and exploration into the unknown give our team motivation to add to the Rocket City’s history as a producer of world-class vehicles,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president for administration at MTM.

Construction of the MTM plant remains on schedule, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021, according to the company. Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is underway.

In August 2017, Toyota and Mazda announced a collaboration to establish MTM, a $1.6 billion joint venture that will assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually.

Individuals interested in working for MTM can search and apply for jobs online at MazdaToyota.com.