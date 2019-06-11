× Manhunt underway in Jefferson County after officer-involved shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – A traffic stop in Jefferson County has turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Our CBS affiliate WIAT is reporting Birmingham Police attempted to stop a vehicle in Clay around 10 p.m. Monday. Police told WIAT the suspect fired shots at the officers, striking a police car multiple times.

The suspect ran away from the scene and officers pursued them into a wooded area.

Police stated they believe the suspect is still nearby and they are searching the wooded area to find them.

The officer was taken to UAB Hospital with minor injuries.

Police stated the suspect was considered armed and dangerous, and all vehicles should stay away from the search area near Old Springville Road between Echo Lake and Surry Lane in Clay until further notice.

Anyone with information on the case should call Birmingham Police at (205) 254-1764.