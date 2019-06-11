Make-A-Wish: Young hockey player still waiting for his shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - We first met Jacob Brown a few years ago, when he took on an important job with the Huntsville Havoc.

Jacob started playing hockey at the age of four and was a big Havoc fan.

So when, at just 9-years-old, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the team reached out.

As Jacob recalls, "the Havoc sent over some stuff to help me feel better."

Eventually, Head Coach Glen Detulleo made the big ask.

"Once I was out of the hospital, they named me Captain of the team. So I started going to all the home games that I could."

Now 12, Jacob loves the Havoc more than ever and takes his duties as captain, seriously.

He's also feeling a lot better and up for a little traveling. He's hoping to check out some new ice.

"I want to go to Los Angeles, so I can be on the ice with the LA Kings."

Jacob is one of the more than 80 North Alabama kids on the Make-A-Wish waiting list.

Why the LA Kings? Well, he's always followed the team. Dad probably has something to do with that.

Scott Brown says, "I've loved the Kings ever since I was probably younger than Jacob's age. I don't live in California anymore but I still watch them. Jacob's a defenseman and he loves Drew Doughty."

After more than a year on the waiting list, Jacob is hopeful his wish will be granted soon. In the meantime, he has a message for other critically ill children.

"Keep fighting. You can do it."

To help grant Jacob's wish or learn more about this effort, visit Make-A-Wish Alabama. We also invite you to join WHNT News 19 on Thursday, June 20 from 4pm-7pm for a special telethon with Make-A-Wish Alabama.