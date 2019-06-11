× Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Stevenson man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a Stevenson man who went missing two weeks ago.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips says Jimmy Wayne McCarson, 61, went missing near Fabius Coal Mine in rural Jackson County.

Phillips says he was with a friend and their vehicle got stuck, and while McCarson’s friend took a nap, McCarson went for a walk and did not return.

WHNT News 19 talked to McCarson’s daughter and she said he had a stroke back in April. He has been without his medicine for over 15 days and she said it could be critical.

If you have any information on McCarson’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-2610.