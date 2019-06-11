Florence Police need help identifying accused wedding crasher suspected of theft

Posted 11:47 am, June 11, 2019, by

Wedding crasher suspected of theft (Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department needs help to identify a woman in reference to a theft at a wedding.

According to police, the woman in the picture is suspected of taking items from a wedding she crashed.

If you have any information on who she may be please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.