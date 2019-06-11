× Florence Police need help identifying accused wedding crasher suspected of theft

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department needs help to identify a woman in reference to a theft at a wedding.

According to police, the woman in the picture is suspected of taking items from a wedding she crashed.

If you have any information on who she may be please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.