Fireflies light up this hike at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – All you need is a flashlight and a sense of adventure for these Firefly Night Hikes through the garden.

The Huntsville Botanical Gardens invites the public to summer nights of guided exploration to witness how the Garden changes when night falls. This event will take place on Tuesday nights in June and July, the first hike kicks off on Tuesday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say fireflies will be seen in the meadows, as well as orb weavers spinning their webs, and possibly some nocturnal animals out foraging for dinner. Attendees can also participate in a s’mores roast.

Attendees will meet in the Boeing-Toyota Amphitheater which is the first parking lot immediately to your left as you enter the Garden.

Firefly Night Hike Dates:

June 11th

June 25th

July 2nd

July 9th

July 23rd

Tickets:

Members: $10

Non-Members: $12

Free entry for children under 3

To register, click here.

Optional: Bring a clean, dry plastic jar with lid for a special firefly catch and release. Organizers say mayonnaise jars work well.