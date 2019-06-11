Fireflies light up this hike at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – All you need is a flashlight and a sense of adventure for these Firefly Night Hikes through the garden.
The Huntsville Botanical Gardens invites the public to summer nights of guided exploration to witness how the Garden changes when night falls. This event will take place on Tuesday nights in June and July, the first hike kicks off on Tuesday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers say fireflies will be seen in the meadows, as well as orb weavers spinning their webs, and possibly some nocturnal animals out foraging for dinner. Attendees can also participate in a s’mores roast.
Attendees will meet in the Boeing-Toyota Amphitheater which is the first parking lot immediately to your left as you enter the Garden.
Firefly Night Hike Dates:
- June 11th
- June 25th
- July 2nd
- July 9th
- July 23rd
Tickets:
- Members: $10
- Non-Members: $12
- Free entry for children under 3
To register, click here.
Optional: Bring a clean, dry plastic jar with lid for a special firefly catch and release. Organizers say mayonnaise jars work well.