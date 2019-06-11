Ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer now a police officer

Posted 8:12 am, June 11, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 11: Drummer Jeremy Spencer of Five Finger Death Punch appears at Nellis Air Force Base as the band highlights its campaign to raise awareness about veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), in part by launching the video "Wrong Side of Heaven," that deals with the subject on August 11, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ROCKPORT, Ind. (AP) — The former drummer of the heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch has a new gig, as a southern Indiana police officer.

Jeremy Spencer was sworn in Sunday with the Rockport Police Department. He grew up near that Ohio River community in the city the Boonville, which he left at 19.

Spencer joined Five Finger Death Punch in 2005. He was the band’s drummer until late 2018.

He tells WFIE-TV he’s always admired police officers’ work, saying, “You just see the impact they have on everyone’s life. It’s so important.”

Spencer’s police duties are part-time. He’s splitting his time between Rockport and Las Vegas. He says he hasn’t retired from the music business.

Loudwire, an online magazine that covers hard rock and heavy metal music, voted him “Best Drummer of 2015.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.