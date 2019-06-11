× Deputies arrest Elkmont man for allegedly stealing packages from porches

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies arrested an Elkmont man after he allegedly stealing packages from porches.

Police charge Cleabron Ray King, 35, with five counts of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints of packages being stolen from porches throughout the county last weekend. Several security cameras captured the suspect stealing items.

After authorities spotted King at a local business, police say he ignored verbal commands and attempted to reach into his pants, police took him to the ground and arrested him.

If you have had a package stolen in Limestone County between June 6 through June 10 and have not made a report, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 for Investigator Durden.

The case remains under investigation, and more charges may be filed. King is held in the Limestone County Jail on a $9,500 bond.