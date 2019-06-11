Auston Leslie signs with Southern Mississippi Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you had the chance to watch Westminster Christian Academy Basketball take the court this season, you knew the name Auston Leslie, the 6-foot-4 guard who absolutely stuffed the stat sheet.

Those who coached him or played on the same court as Leslie knew that he was destined for greatness.

Well all of his hard work has paid off as the Class 3A player of the year signed his national letter of intent with Southern Mississippi and will be playing his college hoops next year in Hattiesburg. For Leslie, Southern Miss felt like home.

"Everybody is really genuine up there, just like a family almost and that's what I was really looking for in a college and I prayed about it, talked to my family and I feel like that's where God wants me to be," said Leslie. "I'm just happy that God gave me this opportunity to be at the next level and play what I love. I'm just happy to be out here with my family, my friends and everyone supporting me."

"He's the most humble human being I've ever been around," said an emotional Westminster Christian head basketball coach Ronnie Stapler. "He makes all of us around him better with the kind of person he is and how he cares about everyone else. Unbelievable kid, best basketball player in Alabama that didn't get the hype. He's gonna be really good at the next level."

Leslie averaged 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, an 2.1 blocks per game during his final season with the Wildcats.