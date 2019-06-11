× Alligator found on Lauderdale County road

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – An alligator had to be moved after someone saw it on the side of a Lauderdale County road Sunday night.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said a person walking on County Road 2 in the western part of the county spotted the gator.

The sheriff’s office said the alligator, which in a photo appeared to be about 2 and a half feet long, was safely relocated to an undisclosed location.

County Road 2 runs along the Tennessee River, but alligators have been seen further from the river before, like in Cypress Creek.

And on Monday, Decatur Parks and Recreation posted a warning about an alligator spotting after a woman posted video from Point Mallard Trail on Facebook.