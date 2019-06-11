A New Leash on Life launching thrift shop and pet adoption center in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A New Leash on Life is opening facilities in Madison. The new buildings, next door to one another on Slaughter Road, will include a thrift shop and adoption center. Volunteers are working on getting the thrift shop set up now so they can start operation hopefully by July 1, they told WHNT News 19 on Tuesday.

"We are doing anything and everything right now," Denise Phillips, Adoption Center Manager, said as volunteers worked on flooring and caring for some puppies who Phillips is fostering right now.

She said the organization can fill a need for pet fostering and adoption in Madison, as they do in the Huntsville area.

"I have seen and heard a lot of people mentioning, 'hey, this is a niche that Madison could use.' I wholeheartedly agree. I know there are a lot of people who are looking for a way to give back," she stated.

People in Madison have already come to assist.

"It's very, very, very exciting," Phillips said. "We are just tickled to death to be here, and the support we are getting already is phenomenal."

The goal is to save pets, she said, and find them loving homes.

"The more foster homes we recruit, the more animals we can save from high-kill shelters. That is our number one goal. In order to continue to try to save as many as we can from the shelters, we need extra people, manpower. That includes thrift stores, donations, to physically fund what we do. We provide a lot of vetting, time, effort, energy into the animals we take in."

Right now the thrift store is the first thing on the list for improvement so it can be ready for the July 1 goal opening date. Volunteers will be crucial.

"We are getting started, but we always have a sense of urgency because the faster we get going, the quicker we could save animals," she said. "In a month from now when we are up and running in the thrift store, as soon as funds come in we are going to use that to renovate our adoption center next door. We are going to need help," she said.

The Enderton family came Tuesday to drop off donations to get the thrift store going.

"We took all our toys, all our stuff, brought it out to see what we have that we'll keep and what we don't really play with or what other guys could use," said Kai Enderton, 12, of Madison. "We always had dogs since we were babies. They were a big part of our family, and other people need dogs too."

On Facebook, A New Leash on Life shared Tuesday, "Our New Madison thrift store location has received its first donations, and our volunteers are ready for more! We will be open Mon-Wed 10-2 and 4-7 to accept donations while we get the store ready for a July opening. Come see us at 1300 Slaughter Road in Madison, and tell all your friends to donate their gently used clothing, furniture, books, home goods and more. Sales at our thrift stores fund the majority of our veterinary bills, so thank you for supporting us! Don’t live in Madison, but have donations? Donate them Wed-Sat 11-4 at our other locations."



A New Leash On Life will continue setting up the thrift store at 1300 Slaughter Rd.