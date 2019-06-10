× Tuscumbia murder suspect turns himself in to police

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A man is now in the Colbert County Jail after being arrested for murder charges.

According to police, Gregory Martez Childress, 28, turned himself in at the police department around 2:45 p.m.

Law enforcement, including the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force, has been searching for Childress since Friday night on a murder warrant which police issued over the weekend.

According to detectives, Childress had gone to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s, apartment and got into an altercation with a man who was there.

Tuscumbia police say the fight ended when Childress pulled a handgun and shot 29-year-old Kendrick Graham. He died shortly after the shooting at Helen Keller Hospital.

“It’s just an isolated incident that happened there, but unfortunately like I said one person is dead. There were children present at the time of the shooting,” said Tuscumbia Police Department Chief Tony Logan.

Police say no one else was injured during the shooting.

Bond for Childress was set at $200,000.