Terry Bowden joining Clemson staff as graduate assistant

Posted 12:20 pm, June 10, 2019, by

Head coach Terry Bowden of the Akron Zips looks on from the sideline against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on November 7, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Head coach Terry Bowden of the Akron Zips looks on from the sideline against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on November 7, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former Auburn and UNA football coach Terry Bowden is joining Clemson’s football staff as a graduate assistant.

Bowden was fired from his head coaching job at Akron in December.

WHNT’s news partner AL.com confirmed a report that Bowden, 63, was enrolling at Clemson to pursue a master’s degree in athletic leadership. The graduate assistant position is an unpaid internship.

Bowden became Auburn’s head coach in 1992 and led the team to a perfect 11-0 season; they weren’t able to compete in the postseason due to NCAA sanctions in place when he arrived. He resigned during the 1998 season after a 1-5 start.

Bowden spent his time after Auburn broadcasting for several years. He became the University of North Alabama’s head coach in 2009 and left for the Akron job in 2011. His record at Akron was 35-52.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.