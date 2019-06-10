× Terry Bowden joining Clemson staff as graduate assistant

Former Auburn and UNA football coach Terry Bowden is joining Clemson’s football staff as a graduate assistant.

Bowden was fired from his head coaching job at Akron in December.

WHNT’s news partner AL.com confirmed a report that Bowden, 63, was enrolling at Clemson to pursue a master’s degree in athletic leadership. The graduate assistant position is an unpaid internship.

Bowden became Auburn’s head coach in 1992 and led the team to a perfect 11-0 season; they weren’t able to compete in the postseason due to NCAA sanctions in place when he arrived. He resigned during the 1998 season after a 1-5 start.

Bowden spent his time after Auburn broadcasting for several years. He became the University of North Alabama’s head coach in 2009 and left for the Akron job in 2011. His record at Akron was 35-52.