Talladega Superspeedway adding new superstrech viewing area

June 10, 2019

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Fans will have a new place to watch racing action at Talladega Superspeedway.

The track announced a new area for RVs on the inside of the track along the Alabama Gang Superstretch, set to open in time for the NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Oct. 11-13.

200 reserved spots, measuring 22×50 feet, will be added for RVs, with power and water hookups available at all spots in the gated area. Track representatives said the gravel spots are designed for motorhomes, fifth-wheels, and pull-behinds.

In addition to the RV area, guests who park in the new RV area will also have access to a lawn viewing area stretching the majority of the length of the superstretch, as well as two additional areas – near the exit of turn two and the entrance of turn three.

Fans will need a wristband to access the viewing areas, and two will be included in the price of admission for an RV spot during the NASCAR Playoff Weekend, along with a pass for one tow vehicle.

An RV spot in row one will cost $1,500, with a spot in row two costing $1,400. Fans can reserve a spot or get additional information by calling (855) 518-7223 or visiting the track’s website.

