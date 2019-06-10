Summer’s heat and humidity giving us a break for a few days!

You may not have immediately noticed the change, but the humidity began dropping behind a weak cool front Monday morning. The wind shifted to the north and gusted to around 25 miles per hour in the afternoon, but even that breeze hasn’t completely dried us out yet. Some isolated showers continue through the evening; after that, it will be getting more comfortable overnight.

Expect lows in the 50s and 60s by Tuesday morning; that will be the first time since May 16th that the temperature has dropped below 63ºF at Huntsville International Airport. A few spots could hit the mid-50s early Tuesday, and then it warms up to only around 80ºF in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with a nice north-northeast breeze.

A refreshing breeze? The period from May 16th to Monday has been a lot hotter than usual: almost 6.3ºF above average (that’s a lot bigger than it sounds). Your A/C unit is about to get a break, though! Wednesday’s front ushers in a short window of pleasant weather before we get back to the standard heat and humidity of summer.

How do highs in the 70s and 80s and lows as low as 51ºF to 56ºF strike you? Huntsville’s record lows on Thursday and Friday mornings look like this:

Thursday Record: 50ºF in 1985. Forecast: 59ºF

Friday Record: 51ºF in 1985. Forecast: 56ºF.

It’s not quite record cool, but it will be a nice breath of fresh air for the end of the week.

Still some storms? In spite of the drier weather, some spotty showers and storms remain possible. Tuesday looks dry: dry enough to remove a percentage chance of rain from the forecast. Wednesday? Wednesday is an interesting-looking day.

A vigorous upper-air disturbance embedded in the jet stream moves overhead Wednesday. Warmer, muggier air moves back northbound ahead of it, and that will be enough to fuel some scattered, potentially-heavy thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Coverage will be very spotty as the ‘chance’ (probability of at least 0.10”) of rain is not too high. A few briefly severe storms could develop in Tennessee and far northern Alabama between noon and 6 PM. While most of us won’t even get rain, those who do get it could get a lot of rain along with wind, small hail and dangerous lightning.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

