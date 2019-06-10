× State Auditor Jim Zeigler considering joining growing GOP field for 2020 Senate bid

DECATUR, Ala. – Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler spoke in Decatur Monday, reminding the audience he was the first person to file an ethics complaint against Gov. Robert Bentley.

He said he’s fought back against wasteful spending — and now he’s eyeing higher office.

“It would probably take $3 million statewide to run for the U.S. Senate. I could do it on $500,000. The reason being I know how to stretch a dollar, know how to get the message out,” Zeigler said.

Zeigler isn’t alone. Mobile area Congressman Bradly Byrne, state Rep. Arthur Mooney and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville have announced they’re running.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said he’ll announce by the end of June if he’ll seek the Senate seat. Roy Moore, who lost the 2017 race to Jones, has also indicated interest.

Zeigler acknowledges he’s an unconventional candidate, but says the situation is dire.

“Montgomery can waste millions, but Washington can waste billions,” said Zeigler.

It’s in the exploration stages, but Zeigler made a campaign pitch Monday.

“We don’t have anyone in Washington right now who’s putting priority on being a watchmen against waste. We don’t have a Jim Zeigler in Washington,” he explained.

Zeigler said his exploratory committee will assess whether he should run. He and the other potential candidates have until November to qualify.