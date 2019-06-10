Spirited Art Huntsville offering scholarships to summer camps

Photo courtesy Arts Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Do you have a budding, young artist who wants to improve their skills?

Spirited Art Huntsville wants young artists to improve their skills, and is offering three scholarships to their summer camps to help.

To enter, just send an email to spiritedartlboley@gmail.com, and include your child’s name, age, an explanation of camp preference and a few pictures of their artwork.

Scholarship winners will be notified on June 19.

