SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Scottsboro Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

Police say Haley Alexis Smith was reported missing on June 8 from her home in Scottsboro.

Authorities say Smith has connections in Jackson and DeKalb Counties.

Smith is 17 and is 5′ 02″ and weighs 110 lbs and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith should contact the Scottsboro Police Department at (256) 574-3333.