Police investigate officer involved shooting in Birmingham

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in West Birmingham.

AL.com reports that police responded to a robbery call around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at a Family Dollar Store on Tuscaloosa Avenue. When police arrived, they found the suspect and that is when officers say the struggle began. Police say the struggle resulted in an officer shooting the suspect twice.

The initial report stated the suspect’s injuries are life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.