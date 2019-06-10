Police dogs find woman chained in New York basement

Posted 7:38 am, June 10, 2019, by

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Niagara Falls, New York have been searching for a suspect after a woman was found chained in a basement.

WKBW says the woman was taken to a hospital after police used a bloodhound to track her down on Sunday.

Police had received a call about an assault at around 1 a.m. Sunday. They found a broken window and blood but no one was at that home.

The woman’s family was unable to make contact with her and the police returned with the bloodhound. The dog tracked her to another home nearby where she was rescued.

Further details of the investigation were not made public.

___

Information from: WKBW-TV, http://www.wkbw.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.