Morgan County 911 experiences phone issues Monday morning

UPDATE: Morgan County 911 officials said phone service was restored just before 10 a.m.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County 911 was reported to be out Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post, authorities said they were working to find and fix the issue.

In the meantime, residents were advised to call (256) 301-1174 to reach 911.