× Madison city leaders approve townhome development deal

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council approved a development agreement with developer, Breland Companies, on Monday that would set the stage for a townhome project near downtown Madison. The vote, taken at Monday’s meeting, was approved 5-1 with District 4 Councilman Greg Shaw voting nay and District 3 Councilman Teddy Powell abstaining.

The development agreement states the project would be at the end of Kyser Boulevard off Sullivan Street. It would create residential townhomes on 106 acres of land Breland owns. The agreement allows that no more than 50 homes would be built each year over an 8-10 year period, allowing for construction in stages per Madison’s Growth Policy. The development would also include two greenways and preserved green space, the agreement states.

The land will still need a council vote for rezoning before work can begin.

Citizens have spoken out against the deal in the past and did so again at Monday’s meeting.

This man says it’s already zoned for business and why don’t they bring more business into madison instead @whnt pic.twitter.com/fxNX3TPO3G — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) June 11, 2019

Madison city leaders maintain that the city needs more tax revenue and economic activity in that area, and the development would be beneficial to the city. It agreed to provide $190,000 to the developer for construction of an extension onto Westchester Drive to Kyser Boulevard to help with traffic flow.