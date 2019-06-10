Huntsville police officers awarded for heroism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several Huntsville Police officers were given Heroism Awards from The Sons of the American Revolution Monday morning for their bravery in the line of duty.

Huntsville police officers Christopher Wellman, Larry Tomlin, Taylor Davis, and Darren White were all recognized for their professionalism on January 16, when a suspected carjacker fired shots at officers during a pursuit.

The officers recounted what being in a chase and shootout felt like that day.

"After the first three officers had been shot at, I started towards the area from my side of town. I was able to intercept the pursuit at Green Cove and the Parkway. He pointed his weapon at me and I returned fire," says officer Larry Tomlin.

Officer Christopher Wellman said their training is how they knew how to handle the intense situation and keep the public safe. "The public is always our first and foremost responsibility and we try to keep that in mind whenever we engage in any type of police activity," said Wellman.

Officer Larry Tomlin said he's thankful the suspect did not have injuries and neither did any of the public. "The only thing going through my mind at that point was to stop him from what he was doing. Thankfully, he wasn't injured, none of our officers were injured, nobody in the public was injured," said Tomlin.

Officer Taylor Davis said it is an honor to receive the heroism award, but that's not his motivating factor. "We don't come out here on a daily basis and do our jobs to go and receive awards. I was just there in the area and doing what I was trained to do," said Davis.

Officers from the Hartselle Police Department were also given the heroism award for their work to save a woman from a burning home in February.