Governor Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana bill that a local family says will change their lives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Governor Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 236 Monday afternoon, which has given hope to one family with a three-year-old daughter battling Leukemia.

Lauren Phillips says her daughter, Mia was diagnosed with Leukemia last July and after being put on six or seven different medications, she was still in pain.

So after doing some research and asking doctors, Phillips was able to find a place to order CBD oil.

"She just didn't have her energy because the medicines made her sleepy and all this stuff. This is not what this CBD oil does. What the CBD oil does is takes Mia as she normally is, but takes away everything bad," explained Phillips.

Phillips says the CBD oil has given Mia her childhood back and she says medical marijuana can't become legal fast enough.

"I was really praying that this would just go straight through and we wouldn't have to do the commission and the study and everything but this is a start," said Phillips.

Once WHNT News 19 told Phillips that Governor Kay Ivey signed SB 236, Phillips started tearing up.

"I'm just at peace and relief has come over me, that is just such a big deal," said Phillips.

She says even though she knows it will take time for the bill to be implemented, she's thankful for this.

"This could be great for our state and I think that's what we need to think about. We don't need to think about the old label on this. We need to think about the babies, mine, the older people, people in between. The quality of life that these people can have," said Phillips.

She says even if medical marijuana doesn't work for some people, she's thankful people will at least be able to have the option in the near future.

Representative Mike Ball says this is a baby step for Alabama, but he knew Governor Ivey would have signed it.

Now he says a commission will be formed to study the effects of medical marijuana and Carly's law will be renewed.

Representative Ball says he doesn't think others will notice the change, but it will make a world of a difference for those who need it.

"I don't think the public would notice it that other than people who have these cards and go to doctors who treat for that would be able to do that instead of some of the others drugs that they're being given," said Rep. Ball.

Even though the current bill isn't the finish line, Phillips and Representative Ball says it gives hope to everyone out there fighting for their lives.