FDA issues recall on JoJo Siwa makeup sold at Claire's for asbestos concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert on a JoJo Siwa makeup palette sold at Claire’s, saying it tested positive for asbestos, AL.com reports.

The makeup kit, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109, was voluntarily recalled by Claire’s on May 30. The FDA is now warning customers not to use the palette, which contains eyeshadow, two lip glosses, and nail polish.

The FDA told USA Today “trace amounts of asbestos fibers” were found in testing of the powder eyeshadow.

In a statement, Claire’s said it recalled the product out of an “abundance of caution.”

“Claire’s stands behind the safety of this item and all other Claire’s cosmetic items, as such small trace amounts are considered acceptable under European and Canadian cosmetic safety regulations.” the company told USA Today. “In addition, last year Claire’s moved to talc-free cosmetic manufacturing to prevent any further concerns about talc contamination. Claire’s also supports increased FDA oversight of personal care products. We will provide a full refund to any customers who purchased the product.”