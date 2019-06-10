× Chug some tea at the 6th anniversary Piper and Leaf celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Piper and Leaf Company is celebrating 6 years and they’re going on strong.

Piper and Leaf will be celebrating their anniversary all day on Monday, June 10th. The festivities started at 9:00a.m. and the fun doesn’t stop until they close at 9:00 p.m. The tea company has festivities scheduled throughout the day including a ‘Tea mile’ and a Tea Chugging contest as well as tea sales and loyalty card punches.

Schedule of Festivities:

(ALL DAY)

3 additional Loyalty Card Punches: Organizers ask you to post and tag a picture to social media taken in a P&L Shop on June 10th and to get 3 Loyalty Card Punches. (show your Piperista)

Buy 4 Get 1 Free: Buy 4 Muslin Bags of Tea and get another 1 free.

30% off Apparel Select apparel (Tea-Shirts, Beanies, etc available).

Special Events:

Tea Chugging Contest is at 5:30pm at Piper And Leaf x Constitution Park.

Register 5:00 p.m. -5:25p.m. Prizes for top 3 fastest chuggers. (Huntsville Only).

Tea Mile is at 6:00p.m. This is a 1 mile Run Challenge at Piper And Leaf x Constitution Park. 4 Laps and 4 Quarts.

Register between 5:30p.m. -5:55p.m. (Huntsville Only).

Jar Painting Party is at 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Piper And Leaf x Strong Station Shop and Piper and Leaf x Lowe Mill Shop.

Decorate your jar to reflect your personali-tea. (Huntsville Only).