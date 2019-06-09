× State Representative Rex Reynolds recaps 2019 legislative session

The Alabama legislature made national news in this year’s regular session. Lawmakers passed an abortion ban that has one exception – for the mother’s health. The bill passed handily, but District 21 Representative Rex Reynolds said it wasn’t easy, especially when polls said Alabamians didn’t favor the law.

“I don’t know if that polling was done before the rape and incest was not put in. I think Anthony Daniels, he and I had a lot of conversations about that, tried to put that back in. There was some move in the Senate to get that put back in, but again we had already met with the attorneys and we understood where we needed to be. And we, being the pro-life caucus, and a life is a life and we had to stick to those standards and move through the session.”

You can watch our entire interview with Rep. Reynolds below: