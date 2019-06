× Missing child alert issued out of Florence

FLORENCE, Ala – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency need your help to find a missing child out of Florence.

According to police, Xavier Lamar Robertson, 14, left his home on June 6 and has not returned.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red and black pants, and flip-flops, according to ALEA.┬áRobertson is 4′ 10″ and 75 lbs.

If you have any information please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.