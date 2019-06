× Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Huntsville Police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said a man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers stated they were called to the Beaumont Place Apartments in the 3300-block of Bob Wallace around 1:45 a.m.

Police added they believe the shooting was drug-related and there may be two possible shooters.

They do not have a suspect in custody at this time.