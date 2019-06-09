Governor Kay Ivey decides on Alabama’s medical marijuana bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Governor Kay Ivey has until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 10th to choose whether to sign Senate Bill 236 into law.

The bill seeks to create a commission to study the effects of medical marijuana and renew Carly's law, which allowed children with seizures to legally use cannabis oil.

It passed the house 80-19 on May 31st but not without heated debate.

Representative Mike Ball says he wants to teach more people about the bill so everyone can form their own opinions.

"I would welcome any faith-based discussion on this because this is about healing. The opposition comes from people who practice politics in the name of religion," said Rep. Ball.

Representative Mike Ball supports the use of marijuana for medical purposes. He led the way for Carly's law and he knows the difference it can make.

"Say if people have this oil for this purpose, they won't be prosecuted, be in danger of being put in jail," explained Ball.

He says studies show medical marijuana can help a variety of people and he'll be shocked if Governor Ivey doesn't sign the bill.

When asked what this bill means for the state of Alabama, Ball says it's a small change for now.

"I think we're on the verge of making a big step. We were about to make a big step had it not been blocked we would have, it would have been a big step. But now, it's a baby step," said Ball.

Ball believes the fear of change is holding Alabama back from legalizing medical marijuana.

"Anytime that we've progressed its fear and ignorance is what we have to overcome," said Ball.

Ball says if Governor Kay Ivey does sign the bill Monday, the commission would start their research, and in a year people can expect legislative changes for medical marijuana.