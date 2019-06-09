× Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz shot in the Dominican Republic

(CNN) — Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to Felix Durán Mejia, spokesman for the Dominican National Police.

Durán Mejia confirmed to CNN that Ortiz was shot in the back in “an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo.” Durán Mejia said Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached Ortiz directly.

Durán Mejia said that when Ortiz was shot, “the bullet went through his stomach.” As of right now, Ortiz’s medical condition is “confidential,” the police spokesperson said.

Multiple people have been detained in connection with the shooting, Durán Mejia said. It’s unclear whether the motorcyclist is in custody.

Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and made his Major League Baseball debut in 1997, according to MLB’s website.

He played 20 seasons before retiring in 2016, MLB states. His first six seasons he played with the Minnesota Twins, and he played the remainder of his career with Boston Red Sox.