Family and friends remember football legend Bart Starr

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Bart Starr will forever be remembered by Alabama and Green Bay Packers fans for his talent on the football field as well as his exceptional character and kind soul.

Starr passed away two weeks ago leaving his wife Cherry and son Bart Jr. behind. On Sunday, the Alabama football and Packers legend was honored at a memorial service at Samford University.

Friends, family, and fans gathered to honor a man who meant so much to so many people; the family wanted to take their time, celebrating the life of a man who not only is a legend on the field but such a better person off the field.

The number one thing that was in common with all of the speeches honoring Starr: the world is worse off without him.

"Bart Starr will always be the league's true north; guiding us to the highest levels of leadership, success, resilience and most of all dignity," said NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell.

"You are adored by millions but the greatest adoration and respect comes from your own family and that is the greatest gift of all," said Bart's wife, Cherry Starr.