Drier, cooler, and more comfortable air will make an appearance this week

After an uncomfortably muggy weekend, it will be nice to get some drier air into Alabama! We won’t dry out completely for the week ahead, but we will feel better as the humidity starts to drop. Less humidity also means lower rain chances for the week ahead:

On Monday a cold front will sweep through, sparking off some more scattered showers through the morning and afternoon. Behind the front drier air will rush in, keeping us rain free on Tuesday.

Then Wednesday we see another front approach from the north. Rain chances for Wednesday will be slim, with just a few areas of rain drifting through during the day. Drier air returns again on Thursday and carries us through the end of the work week.

Rain fall totals from Monday and Wednesday won’t add up to much: .50″-.75″ could fall between the two days.

Cool for mid-June: So far temperatures in June have stayed close to average; the average high temperature since June 1st is 87°F, just 1 degree above the average of 86°F. The second week of June could come in below average though, as northerly air cools us down for a while.

The coolest part of the week is likely to come right in the middle, from Tuesday-Thursday. A cold front on Monday will bring in cooler air for Tuesday, and then another cold front on Wednesday will keep us cool through Thursday. ‘Cool’ for this discussion translates to morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Enjoy the break from the heat while it’s here; we’re only 12 days away from the official start of summer!