× ALDOT delays road work on Governors Drive due to weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Department of Transportation has delayed the start of work on US-431 and Governors Drive due to weather.

They plan to pave 5 miles beginning at Old Big Cove Road and ending at Bassett Street.

The resurfacing project will begin Monday at 6 p.m., with weather permitting, and continue through the summer.

All work will be performed outside peak travel times to reduce impacts on traffic.

There will be no northbound (towards the medical district) lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials also tell us there will be no southbound (towards Hampton Cove) lane closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. One lane in each direction will remain open during work times.

Seth Burkett spokesperson for ALDOT says “This pavement has been out there for quite some time and is due to be resurfaced.”

ALDOT will be using an Open-graded friction course (OGFC) mixture to pave along Governors, they say it is a more permeable surface that allows water to seep through the pavement. The pavement can improve wet weather driving conditions by allowing the water to drain through.

They say the improvement can reduce hydroplaning, splash and spray behind vehicles, improve traction, and reduce noise from traffic.

Something the department says is not happening right now because the current pavement is so outdated.

ALDOT says they are taking special care not to inconvenience drivers too much.

“We want to avoid getting out there and having lane closures during peak travel times,” says Burkett.

They say the pavement dries quickly so they do not anticipate it causing problems during the day. “We don’t anticipate much impact on daytime travel, of course, you know there is always you know unforeseen possibilities when we’re doing construction work but at this point, we don’t anticipate anything.”