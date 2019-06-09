Alabama Based Online Boutique Racks Up Hundreds of Complaints

BBB Serving Central & South Alabama is issuing an alert regarding online retailer Frogs & Frills. BBB has received 335 complaints and 36 reviews on the business from victims all over the United States. The company has not responded to 200 of the complaints, earning them an “F” rating.

Frogs & Frills sells monogrammed goods, boutique clothing, and farmhouse decor at discounted prices on their website, frogsandfrillsboutique.com, Facebook page, facebook.com/frogsandfrills, and Instagram, instagram.com/frogsandfrills. Each of their social media accounts have a sizable following. Their Instagram currently has over 16.2k followers and their Facebook page has over 281k likes.

A Dothan resident is just one of the 45 complainants from Alabama. She says she first heard about Frogs and Frills through a friend who showed her the business’s Facebook page. She liked the items and decided to follow the page. On March 27th, she saw a post where they were promoting a monogrammed hat as a “Daily Deal” and decided to place an order. The post said to allow two weeks for shipping.

When the hat still had not arrived five weeks later, she emailed the business to inquire about the status of her order. The business owner, Haley Stevens, replied to her email explaining that the order was sent to the “wrong customer with a similar name” and that a replacement hat was on its way. Two more weeks passed and the hat never came. The consumer emailed the business three more times during the month of May to request a tracking number or refund. When she didn’t receive responses to any of her attempts to contact the business, she finally decided to file a complaint with BBB.

“I was told the turnover rate was roughly 3-4 weeks, so I expected to have my product around a month after I ordered and paid for it,” explains the consumer, “I know people who have ordered from this company and hadn’t had any problems, but my experience was not good at all.”

The consumer did finally receive a refund on May 29, 2018, two months after placing her order. She says now all she wants is “for people to know what they could possibly have to deal with if they order from this company.”

Frogs and Frills has been on the BBB’s radar since they first began receiving complaints on the business in 2013 for the same issues customers are having in 2019. Complainants report paying for products and either receiving the wrong product or not receiving anything at all. Complainants also report difficulty contacting the business to resolve their issues.

