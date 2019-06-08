YOUR PHOTOS: Rainbows brighten up rainy days over North Alabama

The Tennessee Valley is finally getting to see some rain! The span of rainy days that has ended the first week of June hasn’t made the views any less beautiful though. Between the downpours each day, we’ve gotten just enough sunshine to produce numerous rainbows across North Alabama:

Rainbows form when rays of sunlight hit water droplets and are refracted into the colors of the rainbows. If you’re trying to spot a rainbow, look in the opposite direction of the sun; if there are enough raindrops in that direction, you’ll be able to catch a rainbow!

Remember to submit any photos you capture too! You can upload photos through Live Alert 19 or using the “Submit Your Photo” button below: