Woley, Julien rally Auburn past North Carolina 11-7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Rankin Woley had a 3-run double in the eighth inning, Edouard Julien a 3-run homer in the ninth and Auburn scored nine runs in the last two innings on Saturday to rally for an 11-7 win over North Carolina in the first game of the Chapel Hill super regional.

Tar Heels’ starter Tyler Baum left with one out in the seven-inning having allowed just four hits and a 4-2 lead. But five relievers gave up nine runs on six hits. Before the outburst, the Tigers’ (37-25) only runs came on a 2-run homer by Steven Williams in the fifth.

Conor Davis drove in a run with a double in the eighth and another scored on a wild pitch before Woley’s double to right center gave Auburn its first lead at 7-5. A single and two walks loaded the bases in the ninth. Kason Hollard hit a sacrifice fly before Julien drive to right field for his ninth home run.

North Carolina (45-18) added a pair of runs in the ninth.

Jack Owen gave up four runs on eight hits in his start for the Tigers. Elliott Anderson (7-2) took over in the sixth with Cody Greenhill pitching the last two innings for his 12th save.

Joey Lancellotti (6-43), who gave up Woley’s double, took the loss without recording an out.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series is Sunday.