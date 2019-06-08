× Tuscumbia Police investigating shooting, looking for person of interest

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting late Friday night.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Gregory Martez Childers went to Building O in Keller Court Apartments just after 10 p.m.

Authorities said he got into an argument with another man and shot him.

The victim was taken to Helen Keller Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police stated Childers left the scene and is to be considered dangerous. Anybody with information on his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.