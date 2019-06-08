Sunshine for some, heavy rain for others — uneven rainfall totals Saturday

A slow-moving low pressure system is swirling through the Tennessee Valley this weekend, and at times it is dumping heavy rain throughout the Tennessee Valley.

Some areas of north Alabama and south Tennessee have received as much as 3-4 inches of rain, while other areas have received little more than a few raindrops.

The heavy rain will stick around for two more days until drier air completely wraps into the Tennessee Valley. Click here for the latest forecast details in the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion.