× Saturday morning wreck and vehicle fire closes Jordan Lane overpass at I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck and vehicle fire closed the Jordan Lane overpass at I-565 Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from ALGO, the vehicle fire and wreck was reported just before 8 a.m.

Vehicle Fire on AL53 NB @ MP318.8 at I-565 in Huntsville. Expect minor delays. More details: https://t.co/orbOjoekMW — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) June 8, 2019

Huntsville Police told WHNT News 19 one person was seriously injured and the overpass was closed around 8:45 a.m.