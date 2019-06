× Multi-vehicle wreck closes I-65 Saturday morning near Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. – Part of I-65 was shut down Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck.

According to a tweet from ALGO, the wreck occurred just before 7:15 a.m.

Moderate Crash on I-65 NB @ MP321.4 at EPike Rd in Falkville. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/EsH1Mh58fx — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) June 8, 2019

In a Facebook post, Falkville Fire and Rescue added I-65 northbound was closed at exit 322 and traffic was being detoured onto Hwy 31 at Exit 318.

The department advised drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes until the wreck is clear.