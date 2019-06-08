× Investigation continues into Madison County man charged with several sex crimes involving a child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is in the Madison County Jail charged with multiple sex crimes involving at least one child.

Huntsville Police say they arrested Gabriel Rainer Edwards with possession and production of child pornography and first-degree rape and sodomy charges on Friday.

Huntsville Police tell WHNT News 19 they were made aware of the allegations earlier this week. A spokesperson said investigators acted swiftly to obtain warrants, find Edwards and gain possession of all electronics devices he possessed.

Court records show Edwards has a violent criminal history. In 2007, he was charged with attempted murder and robbery. Records indicate he took a plea deal and was later sentenced to five years in prison for first-degree assault and robbery charges.

WHNT News 19 has learned additional charges against Edwards are possible and at least one other agency is investigating him. He is in the Madison County Jail on a $97,500 bond.